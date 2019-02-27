|
|
Muzik, Edward J. Sr. Edward J Muzik Sr., who died on February 19, 2019 at age 96, often declared in his last years that he wanted to live long enough to see a woman elected president. Born Nov 28, 1922 in Lorain, Ohio. Ed married Carol M. Vlasaty on June 24, 1950. They were married for 68 years. He is survived by his wife, Carol, son Ed Muzik Jr (Carol Lord), a park manager at Kohler-Andrae State Park, and daughter Susan M. Muzik (Cathy Schmitz), an attorney in Portland OR. Ed graduated from Morton West High School in Berwyn, IL in 1940. During WWII, Ed, who had a brother in a German Stalag, served stateside with the Army Air Force. Following the war, through the GI Bill, he earned bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Then he earned a Phd. at Northwestern University in 1960. Leaving his hometown of Chicago in 1955, Ed took a position, sight unseen, teaching history at Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, South Dakota. In 1966, he started teaching history at what was then Wisconsin State University-Eau Claire. There he became involved with what would later become The Association of University Of Wisconsin Professionals (TAUWP, AFT Local 3535). Ed served the group as president for three years. Beginning in 1971, he served as full-time Executive Secretary running the association's office in Madison WI along with his able assistant Lynn Krasnowski. He retired in 2003 after more than 35 years of service to the group. As Executive Secretary of TAUWP, Ed, along with many others throughout the state, played a central role in a nearly 40-year effort to win collective bargaining rights for faculty and academic staff in the University of Wisconsin System. Six years after Ed retired from TAUWP, UW faculty and academic staff finally won the right to bargain collectively in 2009. However, that victory was short-lived when the rights of all Wisconsin public employees to collective bargaining were terminated in 2011 by the infamous Act 10. After retiring at age 80, Ed and his wife remained in their Middleton home. As his eyesight deteriorated, he used the aid of an Amazon Echo and audio books to continue to pursue his life-long interest in history and politics.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019