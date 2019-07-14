|
Poetzl, Edward J. Of Menomonee Falls, entered Eternal Life on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Holzem). Loving father of Janice (Raymond) Burg, Gary (Julie) Poetzl, Alan (Janet) Edwards, the late Dennis (Nancy) Poetzl, Nancy (Stewart) Maly and Don (Bridget) Poetzl. Proud Grandpa of Stacy, Joel, Meagan, Jesse, Joshua, Andrea and Nicholas, and great-grandpa of 12. Brother of Dolores Lobermeier. Brother-in-law of Marilyn Molter, Edward Holzem and Ethel Poetzl. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Thanks to all Riverview personnel for care given to dad these past 2 years. Special thanks to Diane, Connie, Vicki and Mike. For the last 5 days of life here on earth we give thanks to the wonderful staff at Kathy Hospice. Visitation for Edward will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at the funeral home from 4 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Price County Historical Society, PO Box 156, Fifield, WI. 54424-0156 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019