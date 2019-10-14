|
|
Edward J. Ward
Brookfield - Surrounded by his family, Edward James Ward, age 74, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Ed was preceded in death by son Brendan. He is remembered by his wife Cathy, sons Patrick, Sean (Melissa) and Conor, daughters Caitlin (Jimmy) and Kelly, grand-daughter Moira, brother Jack (Margaret) and sister Colleen Kennedy (Tom). He will be further remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield) on Thursday, October 17 from 4pm until 8 pm. A funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Gesu (1145 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee) on Friday, October 18 at 10 am.
Please go to beckerritter.com for the full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019