Edward James Denning
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life September 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Dear father of Patricia (Robert) Deck of St. Francis, WI. Beloved grandfather of Emilee Deck and Ryan Deck. Loving brother of Lenore Winesburg of Henderson, NV. Also survived by the Beckman family: Carl (Sue), Curt (Liza), Craig, Chris, Cliff (Marty), their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his wives Angeline (nee Koenen) and Sylvia (formerly Beckman)(nee Williams), parents James Leo and Anna Augusta (nee Leder), sister Grace Meyer, and son Richard James Denning.
Visitation will be held on Friday, from 11 AM - 12 PM, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH (16000 W. National Ave.). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park.
Special thanks to Azura Memory Care of Oak Creek for their compassionate care. Memorials are appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019