Services
Apostles Congregation
16000 W National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-4086
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Denning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward James Denning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward James Denning Notice
Edward James Denning

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life September 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Dear father of Patricia (Robert) Deck of St. Francis, WI. Beloved grandfather of Emilee Deck and Ryan Deck. Loving brother of Lenore Winesburg of Henderson, NV. Also survived by the Beckman family: Carl (Sue), Curt (Liza), Craig, Chris, Cliff (Marty), their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his wives Angeline (nee Koenen) and Sylvia (formerly Beckman)(nee Williams), parents James Leo and Anna Augusta (nee Leder), sister Grace Meyer, and son Richard James Denning.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 11 AM - 12 PM, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH (16000 W. National Ave.). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park.

Special thanks to Azura Memory Care of Oak Creek for their compassionate care. Memorials are appreciated to the .

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline