Edward James "Jim" McLoone
Hartland - Jim McLoone entered eternal life on April 9, 202O at his home in Hartland, Wisconsin surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on December 11, 1928, the son of Helen and Edward McLoone of Waseca Minnesota. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from St Mary's College, Winona, Minnesota.
Jim and Mary Finley we're married on June 13,1953 and moved to Enid, Oklahoma where he was a training officer for cadets at Vance Air Force Base. At the end of the Korean War, Jim began his 67-year career in journalism as a fledgling reporter in Hampton, Iowa. After several years, the couple purchased the Stewartville Star, a weekly publication in southern Minnesota.
In 1960 , the McLoones moved to Hartland with their first four children, where Jim combined papers in Hartland, Pewaukee, and Delafield into the Lake Country Reporter. 30 years later he sold the Reporter, 4 other weeklies and 2 shoppers to the Milwaukee JournalSentinel. He then became editor of the 50 Plus News Magazine, a monthly newspaper, published by his daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and Tom Slattery. His last columns were written a week before his death.
Survivors in addition to his wife of 67 years, Mary, include a sister Gail (Bill) Allds, children Patrick (Vicki) McLoone, Maureen (Tom) Slattery, Sheila (Erik) Frye, Katie (John) Herrick, John (Lorena) McLoone, Mary (Gary) Rolfs, Jim (Cathy) McLoone, 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Bridget McLoone Mahony.
Jim and Mary McLoone have been members of St Charles Catholic Church for 60 years. It is where the celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday July 11 at 11AM. Due to the pandemic, it will be a private family Memorial Mass. However the funeral will be live-streamed, at parish.stcharleshartland.com. If desired, memorials may be sent to the St. Charles St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.