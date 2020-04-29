Services
Edward K. "Ed" Strom

West Allis - Our husband, father, uncle, sibling walked on and peacefully left his 84 year earthly presence behind before dawn on Sunday, April 26, 2020, on what would prove to be a warm, sunny spring day. He will be immortalized in our memories and our stories. Ed was always quick to share a smile or extend his hand to assist others. He enjoyed walking, canoeing and cross-country skiing with Joyce Ann (nee Lindebo) through their shared journey of 58 plus years between West Allis and the Roche A Cri in Adams County Wisconsin. The land "Up North" was in his family since he was a young man, his dad and Joyce's dad worked on the original cabin. And then Joyce and he built their dream retreat together.

Ed was a 1958 graduate of Marquette University, and a proud United States Naval Officer from 1958-1961 on the USS Porterfield. He worked as a civil engineer for various employers including in the area of iron ore mining plants in Kiruna, Sweden and Hibbing, MN. He completed his family genealogy, after his retirement from Allis Chalmers. Ed was an active member of Mount Hope Lutheran Church in West Allis, WI and also a member of the Sons of Norway.

Ed was born in Waukesha, WI, the 5th child of Ernst and Mable Strom. He is lovingly survived by his wife, Joyce, his daughters Christina (John Dursi) and Heidi (Paul); brother, Lester as well as many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his brother Floyd and sisters, Irene Kosobucki, Ruth Dolinac (Loeffler) and Edith Moss.

Thank you to Azura Memory care in Oak Creek WI for making Ed's last six months carefree and joyful.

A graveside service will take place at Highland Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, Pantry/Closet, 8633 W. Beecher St. West Allis, WI 53227 or the would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
