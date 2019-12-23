Services
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Kalitt

Passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Victoria (nee Schlemm) for 50 years. Son of the late Joseph and Marie Kalitt. Uncle of Linda (John) Conrath, Charles (the late Kathleen) Knoblauch and Tony Knoblauch. Further survived by friends. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Clement Manor, 3939 S. 92nd St., Friday December 27, at 10:30 AM, with visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
