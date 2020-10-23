Edward Kenneth Hoffman
October 21, 2020, age 92, of West Bend, formerly of Presque Isle and Shorewood. Survived by his children, Gail Hoffman-Komro (Fred), Guy (Jeanne Spicuzza), and Beth (Daniel) Delaney; grandchildren, Brynn Komro-Dobrzynski (Brian), Drew (Kelly) Komro, Whitney (Nick) Maez, and Meg Delaney (Wesley Wolfram); and great-grandchild Emma Sue Maez. Predeceased by his parents, Henry and Dorothy, brother Henry "Hank" and his high school sweetheart, Janet (Beckmann), of whom he was married for 61 years.
Born in Shorewood on November 8, 1927, Ed was a member of Shorewood High School Class of 1946. After retiring from Taylor Electric Company, he found pleasure as a handyman and great purpose in assisting many elderly in the North Shore area before moving up north with Janet. After Janet's death, Ed returned to southeastern Wisconsin and became a resident of Cedar Community.
Ed was inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 1990 for his contribution to the sport. He was a 4-year letterman in high school who lived by the advice of his coach, "Eddie, you can't score from the penalty box. Keep your head and keep cool." He then went on to play with the semi-pro state league, Milwaukee Flyers, and later in various county leagues. He also enjoyed refereeing and coaching in youth hockey programs until he officially "retired his skates." Ed was also active in recreational softball leagues where he spent many summer evenings on the mound.
Ed was a 32nd degree Mason of Shorewood Lodge #339 where he was twice Past Master and secretary. He was a 50+ year member of North Shore Presbyterian Church and was a long time volunteer at Cedar Community under it's founder, Rev. Riesch.
Special thanks to the entire staff in Neighborhood One of The Cottages and the Cedar Community Hospice team who provided exceptional care and comfort to Ed and his family.
Donations can be made to Cedar Community Partners in Caring.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 28th after 1:00 PM followed by the Funeral Service with Masonic Rites at 2:00 PM at the Northshore Funeral Services Chapel.
