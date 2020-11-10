1/
Edward Klein
Edward Klein

Called Home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 5th, 2020 at the age of 82.

Edward is survived by his nephews John (Alice) Grubor, George Grubor, Raymond (Maureen) Berlin, Peter (Donna) Berlin, and his nieces Rosemary Esser, Mary Ellen (Mark) Levra, and Laura (Bob) Schram, and close friend Walter Wach. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13th from 10am - 12pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES.

For full obituary, please visit www.heritagefuneral.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
