Edward Klein
Called Home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 5th, 2020 at the age of 82.
Edward is survived by his nephews John (Alice) Grubor, George Grubor, Raymond (Maureen) Berlin, Peter (Donna) Berlin, and his nieces Rosemary Esser, Mary Ellen (Mark) Levra, and Laura (Bob) Schram, and close friend Walter Wach. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13th from 10am - 12pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES.
For full obituary, please visit www.heritagefuneral.com