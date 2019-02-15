|
|
Kresa, Edward "Edek" Born to eternal life on February 11, 2019, age 80 years. Devoted husband for 50 years to Alexandra Kresa. Beloved father of Thomas (Dee) Kresa, Agatha (Dennis) Raynor and Mark (Jodi) Kresa. Proudest Dziadek of Tina (Andy) Strutz, Taylor, Dennis, Quinn, Allie and Nathen. Dear great-grandpa of Libby, Gabriel, Malachi and Judah. Brother of Aleksandra (the late Kazimierz) Pielarz and the late Helena (the late Chester) Tarasinski. Also survived by other family and friends. Edward was a retiree of Superior Die Set where he worked for over 40 years. He also played soccer with the Polonia Sport Club. A sincere thank you to the loving staff at St. Ann's Rest Home, for the support given and care shown to Edward and his family. Memorial Visitation on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:30AM-12 Noon at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. If desired, memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019