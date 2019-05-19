Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Edward Gross
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Gross

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gross, Edward L. Entered into the fullness of Eternal Life on May 14, 2019, at the age of 86. Longtime resident of Butler. Best friend and beloved husband for 61 years of Geraldine "Gerry" (nee Racette) Gross. Loving father of Lewis (Sue), Laurie (John) Fels, Karen (Woody) Knurr, Phillip, Patty (Keith) Kaiser and Harold (Katie) Gross. Proud grandfather of Steven (fiancee Aimee), Benjamin, Joan and Ian; step-grandfather of Adam, Jessica, Erin and Dillon; great-grandfather of Aidan, Grace, Ellie, Adam and Anthony. Further survived by other relatives and good friends. Ed was a graduate of Menomonee Falls High School, class of '50. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a hardworking employee of the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 40 years. He loved to bowl; play golf, cards and games; and greatly enjoyed spending time with his family. Ed was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and all whose lives he touched. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 21 at 6:00 PM at St. Agnes Catholic Church; 12801 W. Fairmount Avenue, Butler. Family will greet friends following the Mass in Kemp Hall (a light supper will be served). Interment with Military Honors will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edward's name may be made to St. Agnes Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
jsonline