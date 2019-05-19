|
Gross, Edward L. Entered into the fullness of Eternal Life on May 14, 2019, at the age of 86. Longtime resident of Butler. Best friend and beloved husband for 61 years of Geraldine "Gerry" (nee Racette) Gross. Loving father of Lewis (Sue), Laurie (John) Fels, Karen (Woody) Knurr, Phillip, Patty (Keith) Kaiser and Harold (Katie) Gross. Proud grandfather of Steven (fiancee Aimee), Benjamin, Joan and Ian; step-grandfather of Adam, Jessica, Erin and Dillon; great-grandfather of Aidan, Grace, Ellie, Adam and Anthony. Further survived by other relatives and good friends. Ed was a graduate of Menomonee Falls High School, class of '50. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a hardworking employee of the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 40 years. He loved to bowl; play golf, cards and games; and greatly enjoyed spending time with his family. Ed was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and all whose lives he touched. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 21 at 6:00 PM at St. Agnes Catholic Church; 12801 W. Fairmount Avenue, Butler. Family will greet friends following the Mass in Kemp Hall (a light supper will be served). Interment with Military Honors will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edward's name may be made to St. Agnes Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019