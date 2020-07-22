1/
Edward L. Kramer
Edward L. Kramer

Wauwatosa - Passed peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen. Loving father of Laura, David (Christina), Lisa (Paul) Hartwig and John (Lisa). Honorary son Mark Pilger. Dear grandpa of Danielle (Spencer), Matthew (Joslyn), Kalina, Lindsay, Isabella, Austin and Evelyn. Brother of Suzanne Chuppa and Sandy (Harold) Isaksen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10025 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Private family burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church appreciated. Ed was a proud US Air Force veteran. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage at Deer Creek and Brighton Hospice for their special care given to Ed.








MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
JUL
25
Service
12:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
John I am so extremely sorry for your loss. I send our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Cinia Rodriguez
Friend
July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you John and all of your family. Our thoughts are with you.
Joe Vonckx
Friend
July 22, 2020
So many great memories of Our Dads going to Oktoberfest and still having fun in the street being loud eating those radishes they loved. Also Ed stayed with my Dad his actual last day while I had an appt. He was a great friend and neighbor.
Jen
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss Mrs. Kramer, Lisa, Laurie, Dave and John and Family. So many great memories on 122nd street growing up. May he Rest In Peace.
Jennifer Magnus Willmering
Friend
July 22, 2020
Kramer family-
Thinking of you all at this incredibly difficult time. May your father/grandfather rest in eternal peace.
Jeff & Laura Zanella
Friend
