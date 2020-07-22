Edward L. KramerWauwatosa - Passed peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen. Loving father of Laura, David (Christina), Lisa (Paul) Hartwig and John (Lisa). Honorary son Mark Pilger. Dear grandpa of Danielle (Spencer), Matthew (Joslyn), Kalina, Lindsay, Isabella, Austin and Evelyn. Brother of Suzanne Chuppa and Sandy (Harold) Isaksen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10025 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Private family burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church appreciated. Ed was a proud US Air Force veteran. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage at Deer Creek and Brighton Hospice for their special care given to Ed.