Edward Leland Skibba
Menomonee Falls - Joyfully joined his wife in their new life on November 10, 2020. My passions in life were my family and Ace Business Machines. Survived by his children Susan Skibba, Rick (Karen) Skibba and Kathy (Bruce) Gilmeister, Grandchildren Vicki (Matt) Goertz, Joe Gilmeister and Steve (Kristina) Gilmeister, Nick (Anna) Skibba and Melissa Skibba, and many great-grandchildren.
Private Services. In lieu of flowers, donations to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
or Operation Smile, www.operationsmile.org
are appreciated.