Edward Martin Walkowiak
Edward Martin Walkowiak, Jr.

Walkowiak, Edward Martin Jr Age 73

Returned to his heavenly Father on Saturday April 25, 2020

Beloved husband of Laurel (Danes), loving father of Andrew (Jenny), Catherine (Matthew) Prohaska and adoring Dziadzia of six grandchildren. Further loved by many other relatives and friends. Ed was an organ donor; he will live on in others. Forever loved.

See informedchoice.org for details




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
