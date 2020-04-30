Edward Martin Walkowiak, Jr.
Walkowiak, Edward Martin Jr Age 73
Returned to his heavenly Father on Saturday April 25, 2020
Beloved husband of Laurel (Danes), loving father of Andrew (Jenny), Catherine (Matthew) Prohaska and adoring Dziadzia of six grandchildren. Further loved by many other relatives and friends. Ed was an organ donor; he will live on in others. Forever loved.
See informedchoice.org for details
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.