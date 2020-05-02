Edward Martin Walkowiak Jr.



Walkowiak, Edward Martin Jr Age 73



Returned to his heavenly Father on Saturday April 25, 2020



Beloved husband of Laurel (Danes), loving father of Andrew (Jenny), Catherine (Matthew) Prohaska and adoring Dziadzia of six grandchildren. Further loved by many other relatives and friends. Ed was an organ donor; he will live on in others. Forever loved.









