Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Montgomery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Montgomery Notice
Edward Montgomery

Edward Montgomery entered into eternal life on March 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Edward was a senior Deacon at Antioch MBC and the Founder and President of "The Long Way Round Limited Gospel Quartet" which provided scholarships to 98 MPS students.

Edward was preceded in death by his son, Edward A. Montgomery Jr. and daughter, Brenda J. Dockery.

Edward leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 67 years: Ardella (Brown) Montgomery, 6 children: Marcia Davis of California, Evelyn (Milton) Dawson, Grace Montgomery, Vanette Fitzgerald, Vernetter Montgomery, and Ernest (Angela) Montgomery. 13 grandchildren: 10 great grand-children, brother-in-law, Sidney Brown, sister-in-law, Charity Blanchard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to recent health and safety concerns, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline