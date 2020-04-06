|
Edward Montgomery
Edward Montgomery entered into eternal life on March 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Edward was a senior Deacon at Antioch MBC and the Founder and President of "The Long Way Round Limited Gospel Quartet" which provided scholarships to 98 MPS students.
Edward was preceded in death by his son, Edward A. Montgomery Jr. and daughter, Brenda J. Dockery.
Edward leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 67 years: Ardella (Brown) Montgomery, 6 children: Marcia Davis of California, Evelyn (Milton) Dawson, Grace Montgomery, Vanette Fitzgerald, Vernetter Montgomery, and Ernest (Angela) Montgomery. 13 grandchildren: 10 great grand-children, brother-in-law, Sidney Brown, sister-in-law, Charity Blanchard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to recent health and safety concerns, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020