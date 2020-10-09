1/1
Edward Nowak
Edward Nowak

October 5, 2020 at the age of 74 years. This is an unusual obit, because our Dad, Edd Nowak, was an unusually awesome man. He left behind his sons Jason and Nick, his daughter Onie, "Papa E" to granddaughter Nora, and beloved little brother to Sally. He's now with our mom Sharryl, probably currently cracking jokes, and catching up with his brother Stan, and sister Faye. In the last few months of his life, he enjoyed wearing togas and chatting with his friends at the Corner Club. He will be missed, and loved forever by all who knew him. Love you more Pops.

Private cremation was held. Inurnment Arlington Park Cemetery, Greenfield, WI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
