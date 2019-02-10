|
|
Casser, Edward R. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 5, 2019. Ed celebrated his 96th birthday on January 27, 2019 with his family; his beloved wife, Rosemary of 69 years, loving daughter and son in law Kathleen (Dann), loving grandchildren Steven, Brian (Samantha), and Allyson (Jeff) and great granddaughter Charlotte. Ed graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison through the Navy V-12 officer program with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then entered Columbia University Midshipmen school and was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, Ed was hired by General Electric where he worked for 42 years. Ed was born in Racine Wi, to Camellia Casciaro (nee Ruffolo) and Samuel Casciaro January 27, 1923. He is survived by his sister Delores (Ron), cousins, nieces and nephews. Ed has been reunited with his brothers and sister, Tony (Angie), Carol, Al (Nancy), Don and other family members. Ed was loved by many people and will be deeply missed. We love you! Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 9:30 am until the time of the 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Parish, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, WI. Private Entombment will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019