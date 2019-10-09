|
Maj. Edward "Ed" R. Henry
Germantown, WI - Born to Eternal Life October 5, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Reunited in heaven with his wife Pauline. Loving father of Rebecca (Phil) Schuster, Mark, Edward A. (Colleen) and Allan (Ledy) Elliott. Proud Grandpa "Grandpa Ed" of 11 and great-grandpa of 18. Further survived by his special friend Shirley Kundert and friends.
Ed was a proud US Army Veteran who served in WWII and the Korean War. After 21 years he retired from the military.
His quick wit and humor will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He certainly went to the pearly gates and got the best 007 martini ever!
Memorials to or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight WI in Ed's name are appreciated.
Private cremation was held. Inurnment Fort Logan National Cemetery Denver, CO.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019