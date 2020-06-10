Edward R. PokrzywinskiGermantown - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great grandfather.Edward entered eternal life on Saturday June 6th 2020 at the age of 68 years. Loving husband and high school sweetheart to Rose. Loving father of Jenny, Eddie, and Brian. Devoted Grandpa of Ashley, Ryan and Andrew. Proud Great grandpa of Ava and baby Krahn. Dear son of Robert and Patricia and Beloved Son n law of Tom and Jean Blake. Brother to Robert, Debbie, Michael, Mary Francis, Sue, Tommy, Annette, Greg and Jim. Dear brother n law of Linda, Lee, Dave, Sue and Butch. Ed is further survived by nieces nephews other relatives and friends.A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Please check back to the funeral home website for the information when it becomes available.