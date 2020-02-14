|
|
Edward R. Stuesser
Richfield - Born into Eternal Life on Feb. 13, 2020. Age 98 years. Loving husband of Burdella (nee Keeler) for 72.5 years. Loving dad of Richard (Mary Jane), James, Gary (Cynthia), Jane (Mark) Fraundorf, Mary (Robert) Delaney, the late Mark, Gail (Roger Champagne) Konrath, Connie (John) Nowak, and Brian (Tracy). Proud grandpa of 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and 4 bonus grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Ed will be held Fri. Feb. 21 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd., Germantown, WI from 9:30 AM until 11:15 AM with the Memorial Mass beginning at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church are appreciated. Ed was a proud farmer and a member of the Richfield Fire Dept. his entire life. A special thank you to Stacey, Mike, and Julie for their loving care of Ed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020