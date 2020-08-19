Edward R. VerHalen
Tucson, AZ. - Edward R (Eddie) VerHalen, 79, formerly Whitefish Bay, WI, entered the gates of heaven on Aug 2, 2020.
Survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Joanne; sons Joshua, Edward Scott (Lisa), Cary (Jean), Matt (Sarah), daughter Tina (Doug) McConnohie and beloved sister Vicki (Fred) Gumina. His playful attitude and guiding hand will be missed by all, including his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In-person memorial service, 11 am on Sept 2 at St Pius X Catholic Church in Tucson AZ.
Online memorial at Adairfuneralhomes.com
Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon WI, September 22 at 2:30 pm.