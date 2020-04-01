|
Edward Raymond Witte Jr.
Cedarburg - Edward Raymond Witte Jr- Born April 26, 1928 He was born at home in Milwaukee to Edward & Ida Witte. He loved the land and growing vegetables. He went into farming with his brother Alvin. He married Marlene (nee Giessen) in 1954. Together they farmed Witte's Vegetable farm. They had one daughter Nancy Witte-Dycus (Russell) Dad retired a few years back. He loved getting together with family & friends. He enjoyed a good puzzle and a Friday fish fry. Dad had a simple faith, a love of God and enjoyed good ice cream or bacon.
Survived by his devoted daughter Nancy, together they spent many hours making puzzles, watching tv and eating his favorite foods.
Ed passed away at his farm on March 31, 2020 just shy of his 92 birthday.
A private family service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials to Trinity Pleasant Valley church or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020