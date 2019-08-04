|
Niezgoda, Edward S. Born to Eternal Life Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Age 83 years. Loving father of Jeffrey, Kevin, Lyn Reitano, Douglas, Brian and Michael - Grandfather to 18. Brother of Rose Ryback, Violet Neary and Stan. Eleanor - former wife, friend. Preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Mary. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 10, 2019 12:00 PM at the Jesuit Retreat House, 4800 Fahrnwald Rd. Oshkosh, WI. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Edward "Eddie" "Ed" "Papa" established himself as a distinguished Pharmaceutical Sales Representative, after humble beginnings with Borden Dairy Industries and Fuller Brush Company. Ed's passion for officiating led to over 30 years of participation as a WIAA Official for high school and college level football, baseball, basketball, volleyball, swimming and track-field events. He shared his time freely with his children and their many activities, fully immersing himself in every endeavor. Papa loved the Milwaukee Circus Parade, the Circus Train and brightened the lives of many playing the role of Santa Claus. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4580. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edward's name to the Jesuit Retreat House. jesuitretreathouse.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019