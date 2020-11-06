Edward Schmidt, Sr.New Berlin - Edward J. Schmidt, Sr. passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born in West Milwaukee on April 18, 1934. Beloved husband of 65 years to Nancy Schmidt, loving father to Edward Jr., David (Jeannine), Lisa Ertl, and Suzanne (Stuart) Reichl, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Visitation will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church (16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery.