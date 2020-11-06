1/
Edward Schmidt Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Schmidt, Sr.

New Berlin - Edward J. Schmidt, Sr. passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born in West Milwaukee on April 18, 1934. Beloved husband of 65 years to Nancy Schmidt, loving father to Edward Jr., David (Jeannine), Lisa Ertl, and Suzanne (Stuart) Reichl, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Visitation will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church (16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved