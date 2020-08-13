Fr. Edward Sthokal, S.J.Wauwatosa - Fr. Edward S. Sthokal, S.J. was a member of the St. Camillus Jesuit Community in Wauwatosa, WI, and was peacefully called to eternal life on August 11, 2020. He was 98 years old and a Jesuit for 78 years. He received licentiate degrees in philosophy and theology and a master's degree in English from St. Louis University. He taught at Rockhurst High School in Kansas City prior to ordination. He was an associate pastor at Gesu Church in Milwaukee for one year and a teacher for two years at Campion High School in Prairie du Chien. He spent most of his priestly ministry at Jesuit Retreat House, Lake Elmo, MN., from 1959 to 2017. He was much loved and respected by the thousands of retreatants he met every year. After spending 58 years promoting the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola, he joined the St. Camillus Jesuit Community in 2017 because of declining health.Fr. Sthokal graduated from Marquette University High School in 1940 and attended Marquette University for two years before entering the Jesuits in 1942. He was ordained on June 16, 1954 at St. Marys, KS.He was predeceased by his parents (Walter and Mary), four sisters: Alice Siebenaller, Bernice Sikorski, Virginia Sthokal, Claudia Antkowiak and one brother Walter.A celebration of Fr. Sthokal's life will take place at a later time in Milwaukee and in Minnesota where his many friends, relatives and brother Jesuits can gather.