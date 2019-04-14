|
|
Huth, Edward T. Born To Eternal Life Thursday, April 11, 2019, age 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Madelyn (Nee Mack). Dear dad of the late Daniel, Eugene (Sharon), Andrew (Bonnie), Sylvia (Duane) Thur, Philip (Pamela), and Gwen (Edward) Klawien. Preceded in death by his siblings. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10AM-12PM at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 4001 S. 68th St., followed by a Funeral Service at 12PM. Interment St. John's Cemetery. Edward was a lifelong member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church. If so desired, memorials to the WELS Lutherans for Life Metro Milwaukee or St. John's Building Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019