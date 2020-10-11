Edward Thomas "Tom" Jezo
Brookfield - Lost his battle with pulmonary fibrosis, found peace and died on October 2, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1948, to Edward S. and Betty Jean Jezo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Perfect birth date for a guy who loved Mexican food and margaritas.
He attended and graduated from Christ King Grade School ('62), Marquette University High School ('66) and Regis College in Denver ('70). After an internship with the IRS, he returned to the Milwaukee area and practiced as a CPA at various accounting firms throughout the Milwaukee area.
On December 9, 1972, he was united in marriage to Nancy Baumann at Christ King Catholic Church in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. They have one son Michael who resides with his wife Beth in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Edward S. and Betty Jean, a dear nephew Oliver Jezo Sywulka and his in-laws Alvin and Caroline Baumann.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years Nancy, his son Michael and daughter-in-law Beth Hoefer-Jezo, sister Marguerite Jezo of Cathedral City, CA, brother William "Bill" and his wife Sue of Janesville, WI and sister Mary Beth Jezo-Sywulka and her husband Mark Jezo-Sywulka of Waukesha, WI.
He is further survived by a nephew Tim (Melissa) Wright, a niece Michele Wright Smith, a nephew Jon (Amanda) Jezo, a niece Annie Jezo and nephews Elliott (fiancée Bailey Lotte) and Avery Jezo-Sywulka, and 6 great nieces and nephews.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 4-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Marquette University High School or Whitetails Unlimited.
He was a member of North Hills Country Club in Menomonee Falls, WI and a member of the National and Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Tom loved to be in the woods hunting or being on a lake, stream or costal water catching fish. If he couldn't be at the cottage on Lake Emily in northern Wisconsin with his fishing and hunting buddies, he was happy with a good book or watching sports with a Maker's Mark on the rocks near by.