Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Inurnment
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Memorial Park
3301 E. Forest Hill Ave.
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Resources
Edward W. Czappa

Edward W. Czappa Notice
Czappa, Edward W. passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 97. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Rose (nee Urbancic). Loving father of the late Joseph (Karen), Michael (Laura), Cheryl (Jon) Nelson, and the late Patrick (Gail). Proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Inurnment and military honors will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00AM at Forest Hill Memorial Park (3301 E. Forest Hill Ave., Oak Creek).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
