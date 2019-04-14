|
Jancar, Edward W. "Ed" Age 70, entered eternal life on April 11, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 21, 1948, the son of the late Charles and Martha Jancar. Beloved and cherished brother of John Jancar. Ed attended Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee and graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and Marquette University with a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a certified electrical engineer for over 45 years, first with the Allen-Bradley Company (Rockwell Automation) and later at Tyco Electronics. He enjoyed cooking and baking always experimenting with new recipes, listening to classical music and gardening. Visitation at Nativity of the Lord Parish (4611 S Kirkwood Ave, Cudahy) on Wednesday, April 17 from 2:30 to 3 PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 3 PM. Entombment on Thursday at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery at 11 AM. A special thank you to the staff at Aurora St. Luke's Cancer Clinic for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019