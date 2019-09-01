|
Edward W. Knoblock
Germantown - Edward W. Knoblock, age 88, was born to Eternal Life and reunited with his beloved wife of 65 years, Helen (nee Hanson) on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born in Flint, Michigan to the late Hazel and Walter Knoblock.
Ed began his teaching career while in the Army in 1956, earning his engineering teaching certificate from Michigan State. Followed by a 30+ year teaching career at Oakland Community College in Michigan, UW Milwaukee & MSOE, where he wrote and published his own textbooks, and was Associate Dean. He strongly believed in education. He was honored to inspire and truly make a difference in the lives of his college students. He encouraged education for his children and grandchildren and supported their unique paths and callings.
Ed was very active in the church; from the church council, the creation of an endowment fund, to the choir and various volunteer positions. Ed was a consummate story-teller, collector of Native American artwork and craft, including paintings, kachina dolls and bolo ties. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports and followed Michigan State, UWM and the Packers closely. He enjoyed genealogy and spent time researching and tracing the lineage of the family.
He was an active volunteer in the YMCA Indian Guide program and was known as "Bald Eagle", for a time serving as "Chief of the Nation". His induction team created a ceremony for new father/son and father/daughter members that was not to be missed. It included sound systems, flying fire-lit arrows and remotely lit, roaring campfires. Over the years, every family member, young and old helped produce the show; a memory that will live on for all who witnessed it.
In retirement, Ed and his wife Helen planned and built their dream home on Lake Michigan, south of Kewaunee, WI. Ed was a visionary with landscape planning and created an escape that the entire family enjoyed and cherished. He loved nature, working on the land, planting trees, creating paths around the property and down to the lakefront.
But most importantly, Ed was a devoted husband and father. He loved his wife Helen, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his brothers, James (Doris) Knoblock and Charles (Mary) Knoblock and sister-in-law Patricia Knoblock; his children Edward (Karen) Knoblock Jr., Erik (Julie) Knoblock, Scott (Leyla Velez) Knoblock, Cindy (Chuck) Munson; his grandchildren Kristy (Tom) Knipple, Mike (Tanya) Knoblock, Lindsey (John) Engrav, Cody Knoblock, Jerett (Jillian) Knoblock, Gabriela Bronson, Caden Munson; his great-grandchildren Jacob and Jessica Knoblock, Sammi and Makenzi Knoblock, Charlotte Knipple; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ed is preceded in death his brother Walter Knoblock.
The family of Ed Knoblock would like to thank everyone for their love and support shown to us during this difficult time, with a special thank you going out to the caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care who treated Ed with the deepest respect and love.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, from 11:00 AM, until time of Service at 1:00 PM at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield.. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ().
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019