Edward Wallner
Edward Wallner

Born to Eternal Life on June 25, 2020, at age 93. Husband of the late Stella (nee Fratto). Father of Ron (Mary) Walker, Dennis (Linda) Muise, and Janeen (Brad) Krebs. Grandfather of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, from 4-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Heart Association or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:45 PM
Funeral Home
