Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers
13275 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers
13275 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Winnie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Winnie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Winnie Notice
Edward Winnie

West Allis - Reunited with his beloved wife Marilyn Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Loving father of Terry (Tammy), Mark (Debra) and Brad (Michael Ping). Proud grandpa "Pops" of Erika, Heather, Amanda and Mariah. Also survived by special family friends the Bartoshevich and Brittain families as well as other relatives and friends.

Edward is a proud retired employee of Briggs & Stratton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 12:30PM-2:30PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers (13275 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield), with a service to follow at 2:30PM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Froedtert Hospital for their loving care.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline