Edward Winnie
West Allis - Reunited with his beloved wife Marilyn Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Loving father of Terry (Tammy), Mark (Debra) and Brad (Michael Ping). Proud grandpa "Pops" of Erika, Heather, Amanda and Mariah. Also survived by special family friends the Bartoshevich and Brittain families as well as other relatives and friends.
Edward is a proud retired employee of Briggs & Stratton.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 12:30PM-2:30PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers (13275 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield), with a service to follow at 2:30PM.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Froedtert Hospital for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019