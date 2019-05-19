|
Kalashian, Sr., Edward Y. Passed to Eternal Life, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, age 68 years. Dear father of Edward III (Linda) and Zack Kalashian. Loving grandfather of Callie and Cole. Dear brother of Linda Zientek and the late Lynn Jurglanis. Special friend of Michelle Mathey. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Owner of Mr. Ed's concessions. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019