Bialobrzeski, Edwin Born to Eternal Life April 7, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of Millie (nee Coubal). He is survived by Millie's children; Robert and John (Gerilyn) Perkovich, grandchildren; Joseph (Kimberly) Perkovich, Tracie (Derek) Dilworth, Aaron (Dawn) and John (Ingrid) Perkovich, great-grandchildren; Damon, Kirsten, Lauren, Noah, Nadia, Sonia and Simon and great-great-grandchildren Merix, Audrey and Vallen. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Edwin was an active member of the Basilica of St. Josaphat Parish and was a "Polka King". In lieu of flowers memorials to Stars & Stripes Honor Flight would be appreciated. Visitation Monday, April 15 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 9:30 - 10:45 AM. Funeral Monday at 10:45 AM from the Funeral Home to the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave) for the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
