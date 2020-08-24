1/1
Edwin C. Hall
Grosse Pointe, MI - Born to eternal life on August 20, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Dear partner of Horst Uhr for 45 years. Loving brother of Helen (John) Albert. Uncle of Mary J. (Dan) Kujawski, Kevin (Michele) Albert and Bryan (Stephany) Albert. Further survived by great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 734 Glenview Ave, Wauwatosa from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private burial at Wauwatosa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Leukemia Society or a charity of your choice appreciated. Edwin retired Professor Emeritus of Medieval History from Wayne State University, MI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
