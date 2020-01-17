|
Edwin D. Reichelt
Lake Havasu City - Edwin D. Reichelt died January 9, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona after a difficult struggle with ALS.
Ed was born in Milwaukee, WI to Mary Anne and Edwin H. Reichelt, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Carol (Bley) and his son Evan, three brothers, three sisters and their spouses: Todd (Cindy), Candace Pape (Mark), Chris (Sue), Greg, Julie Flatley (Jim) and Kim Lesch (Matthew). He is also survived by brothers in-law Robert, Steven, Larry and David (spouse Barbara) Bley. Ed was blessed with wonderful nieces, nephews, seven godchildren: Eric, Chad, Ash-Dee, Matthew, Jacob, Nicholas and Emily. Also, Shannon, Roni, Ash-Dee and Ali, cherished as if they were his own daughters.
After retiring from his work as a Machine Repairman for Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee, WI, Ed and Carol relocated to Lake Havasu City where he continued to add to his reputation as a man willing to help others. Known for his strong work ethic, Ed gave to the Blood Center of Wisconsin by donating blood 89 times, was a life long supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and was a Lake Havasu City BalloonFest volunteer.
Ed lived life on his own terms—and chose his path when dealing with his disease in the same manner. He asked for no funeral, stating "no more tears and sadness".
The family expresses deep appreciation and thanks to Ed's physicians and staff for their exceptional care and kindness; in particular, Dr. Shafeq Ladha, Rosa and the team at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Dr. Namita Goyal (a force of nature), Jeanette and the team at UC Irvine, Hospice of Havasu/Polidori House staff and Dr. Wrona and staff.
ALS—also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease—is a progressive neurogenerative disease that attacks cells in the brain and spinal cord causing loss of muscle control. Memorial gifts—very much appreciated—may be sent to the National ALS Association at alsa.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020