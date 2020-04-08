Resources
Edwin Dahlberg Sr. "Eddie" passed away on April 3rd at home surrounded by family after a long fight with cancer. Survived by his wife of 42 years Deanne and sons Eddie Jr. (Christina) Nick (Rachel) and his beloved grandkids Hailey, Nicole, Nicholas and Devin. Also survived by lots of family who he loved dearly! Arrangements are with Peace of Mind funeral home but a celebration of life will be planned for the summer.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
