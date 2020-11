Edwin G. "Fast Eddie" UrlacherGermantown - "Fast Eddie" lost his long battle with Parkinson's on October 30, 2020 at the age of 84 years old. He is survived by his wife Arlene, sister Celestine "Sally" and Leona, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Private family services will be held. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Please refer to the Schmidt & Bartelt website for Ed's story.