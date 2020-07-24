Edwin H. TrummerPassed away on July 22nd, just short of his 86th birthday. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann; his children, Ed and Judy; his brother Frank; sisters-in-law Judy Tolley and Ina Trummer; niece Jacki Tolley; and other nieces and nephews.Ed began his career at Sorgel Electric/Square D from 1951 - 1989, working his way up from transformer assembler to purchasing manager, and continued to Olsun Electrics in Richmond, Illinois from 1989 - 2006.Ed coached Wilson Park Little League to multiple championships in the late 1960's and early 1970's, a very special time with many happy memories. He also enjoyed golf, and had the pleasure of golfing at many of the top 50 golf courses in the country. Ed and Ann enjoyed vacations in San Francisco and New Orleans, and trips to New York to see Broadway and off-Broadway shows.A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date.