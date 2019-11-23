Services
Edwin Jeremiah "Jerry" Morrison

Edwin Jeremiah "Jerry" Morrison Notice
Edwin Jeremiah "Jerry" Morrison

Of Hartland died Friday, Nov. 15, of metastatic melanoma. True to his iron will, he outlived expectations and maintained his sense of humor until the very end.

For a glimpse into his adventurous life, visit www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.

At Jerry's request, friends and family will gather for a raucous party in late spring/early summer at Ausblick Ski Hill in Sussex, where guests will have a chance to hear lively stories or share one their own. If you are interested in attending, please send an email to [email protected] with your contact information. The family will provide details about the celebration once finalized.

Thanks to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and AngelsGrace Hospice for their care and compassion during Jerry's illness.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
