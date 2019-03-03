Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
Edwin Gagas
Edwin S. "Ed" Gagas

Gagas, Edwin S. "Ed" Born to Eternal Life Fri. March 1, 2019 age 102 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Stella (nee Gabor) and brother Stanley (Agnes). Survived by his sister-in-law of Jean Gabor. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Horizon Hospice for their loving care of Edwin. Visitation will be held at ST. CATHERINE OF ALEXANDRIA CATHOLIC CHURCH (8661 N. 76th Pl. Mil. WI 53223) Sat. March 9, 2019 from 9am - 10:45am with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 AM. Interment St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
