Edwin Schaller
Edwin "Eddie" Schaller

Edwin "Eddie" Schaller Notice
Schaller, Edwin "Eddie" Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, age 62 years. Preceded in death by his parents John and Cecelia, brother Jack, and nephew Joseph Federl. Loving brother of Jean (Joseph) Federl, Robert, James (Gail). Dear uncle of Heidi (Michael) McNabb, John (Erin) Federl, Jimmy Schaller, and Lisa (Mark) Vander Heiden. Great-uncle of Grace and Michael McNabb, and Elise and Elena Federl; Paige, Chloe, and Claire Vander Heiden. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Private services were held for the family. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crivitz, WI. If desired, memorials appreciated to the Special Olympics or Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC). The world was better because of you. You taught without saying a word. Thankful and blessed by your presence. Direct the heavenly band Eddie! -Love, Your Family
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
