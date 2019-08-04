|
Schmitz Nilsen, Edythe I. (Nee Wick) Died July 28, 2019 Age 88 years. Preceded in death by her husband Jerome and former husband Odd Nilsen. Loving mother of Karen (Brad) Olson, Jon (Jodi) Nilsen, and Mark (Julie) Nilsen, and stepmother of Gerrie (Rodger) Ripinski, Mike (Sue) Schmitz, Debbie (Jerry) Jarosek, and Dave (Lori) Schmitz. Loving grandmother of Mark (Julie), Jake (Ashley), Kirsten (Erik), Erik, Sarah, Haley, Stephanie, Kim (Bryan), Jenny, Amy, Nick, and Joel. Great-grandmother of Autumn, Harper, Jake, Miranda, and Easton. Preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters. Survived by brother Frank (Elaine), and brother-in-law Kolbjorn (Sissel) Nilsen. Employee of Kearney and Trecker, Cummins Inc., and U.S. Bank Mortgage. Formerly active in Sons of Norway Lodge, Girl Scouts, PTA, and VFW Auxiliary. A special thanks to Vitas hospice for care and support. Visitation will be held Thurs., August 8, 2019, at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery - Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield from 10 AM until time of service at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019