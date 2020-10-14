1/2
Efrain "Wito" Cintron Sr.
Efrain "Wito" Cintron, Sr.

Born December 12, 1942-Died September 13, 2020

Efrain "Wito" Cintron, Sr., age 77, passed unexpectedly in Las Canelas, Arecibo, Puerto Rico on September 13, 2020. Efrain was born in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico and arrived in Milwaukee, WI, at a young age where he lived on the east side for most of his life. Efrain is the son of Ladislao Cintron Rodriguez and Georgina Gonzalez Montes.

Efrain is survived by his sisters Ana Cintron of Milwaukee, WI and Gloria Cintron of Arecibo, Puerto Rico; his partner in life, Alma Gonzalez of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, dear friend and ex-wife, Amelia Cintron of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter Nilda Cintron-Cortez (Fernando Cortez) and son Eduardo Cintron, both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 11 Grandchildren, 33 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great Grandchild, and many family and friends in Milwaukee, Puerto Rico and throughout the U.S.

Efrain is preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers Julio Cintron and David Cintron, sister Iris Cintron, daughter Ilma Cintron-Santiago, son Efrain Cintron, Jr., Grandson Luis Angel Santiago III.

Efrain worked at Pfister & Vogel for 38 years where he started as a leather sorter and eventually became Production Manager. He was recruited by Seidel Tannery and Law Tannery. He retired at the age of 68 and moved back to Puerto Rico to be with family, but Milwaukee was always in his heart.

Efrain loved music, dancing, played the Violin, Cuatro (Puerto Rican guitar), was a part of a billiard league and played dominoes. A kind and compassionate man to everyone who knew him, Efrain lived by the saying: "Before you judge or criticize others, put yourself in their shoes."

Services for Efrain "Wito" Cintron, Sr. were held in Arecibo, Puerto Rico at Funeraria Cristo Rey, and a Memorial was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Efrain is buried next to his children at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he considered "home."




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
