"Steve the Greek" Efstathios MarinakiesHartford - Age 66, found peace on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born in Piraeus, Greece. Klukas. He worked at P&H for 39 years and was union president of the United Steel Workers Local 1114.Steve is survived by loving wife; Cindy, three daughters, Anastasia (Timothy) Horbert, Catherine (Maureen) Marinakies, Christina (Jason) Braatz; seven grandchildren, Abby, Ruthie, Hannah, Nathan, Caleb, Jenny, Ali; cousin, Katarina Varvarigou; aunt, Elpis Papadopoulou; also survived by other relatives and friends.A PRIVATE Funeral Ceremony will be celebrated at Sts. Constantine & Helen Church. Committal at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford. PUBLIC visitation for family and friends at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford on Tuesday, July 7 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Trisagion Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Horizon Hospice.