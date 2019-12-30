|
Ehrentraut G. "Trudy" Mattheis
Passed away December 30, 2019, age 77 years. Beloved wife of Andrew for 57 years. Dear mother of Andreas (Colleen), Harry (Dawn), Tanya (Tim) Pearson and Michele (Jim) Rosenheim. Also survived by grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visiation Saturday January 4, 2020, from 9:30 - 11 AM at RIDGEWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH, 2720 N. Lilly Rd., Brookfield, WI with Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. If desired, memorials to the church would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020