Ehrentraut G. "Trudy" Mattheis
Passed away December 30, 2019, age 77 years. Beloved wife of Andrew for 57 years. Dear mother of Andreas (Colleen), Harry (Dawn), Tanya (Tim) Pearson, and Michele (Jim) Rosenheim. Also survived by grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK- FAMILY CENTER 12875 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow. If desired, memorials to Ridgewood Baptist Church in Brookfield, WI would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020