Eileen Cihasky
Milwaukee - Eileen Cihasky, passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 83. She enjoyed family gatherings, golfing, watching game shows and spoiling her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband and companion of 61 years, Donald, her parents, Erna & Ronald, sister Kathy (Vern) & son-in-law Joe Mattson. Eileen is survived by her children Keith, Mary Mattson, Kim (Steve) Baus, and Scott (Bonnie); grandchildren Carrie (Greg), Shawn and Ryan; brother-in-law Steve (Lynn); sister-in-law Judy and extended family. Service arrangements to be announced at a later date. Family requests donations in her name to the American Cancer Society
at www.fightcancer.org